Minivan door left behind in attempted smash-and-grab

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Police are trying to find the drivers of a stolen van used in an attempted smash and grab in Cleveland Heights early Monday.

According to police, it happened at Loan Max, located in the 13200 block of Cedar Road, at around 4 a.m.

It's the second time the store has been targeted. It has installed security poles, but the suspects found a spot where the van would fit through and smashed through the business. They did not make off with the ATM.

The van had been stolen earlier in the morning out of Cleveland.

Police are searching for a late 1990s light green minivan with a missing side door. The door was left at the scene.