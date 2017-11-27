LIVE: Sen. Al Franken speaking to press after allegations of sexual misconduct



MINNESOTA — Minnesota Sen. Al Franken is speaking to the press outside of his Senate office following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Three women allege Franken grabbed their buttocks during campaign events; a fourth woman says Franken forcibly kissed her during a 2006 USO tour.

Franken tells The Associated Press that he was focused on returning to work on Monday and that he’ll work to regain voters’ trust. Franken initially avoided the public eye when allegations first surfaced earlier this month.

Franken still disputes Leeann Tweeden’s account of a forced kiss, calling it a “normal rehearsal” for a skit the two were performing. And he says he never intentionally grabbed or squeezed a woman’s buttocks.

But he says he’s taking responsibility and says it’s important “that we listen to women.”

