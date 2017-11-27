Little girl asks Santa for one thing this Christmas: a nap

HOUSTON, Texas — Forget toys or dolls, a little girl from the Houston area had just one wish when it came time to sit on Santa’s lap… a nap!

Allen Bartell shared adorable video of his little girl, Linden, making her one request.

When Santa asks her, “What do you want for Christmas?” Linden rubs her eye and says, “I wanna take a nap.”

Santa almost immediately makes her wish come true, and she snuggles into his beard.. for at least a little rest.

The family said Linden’s visit to Santa came after a long day of shopping, so she was certainly all tuckered out.