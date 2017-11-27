J.T. Barrett probable for Big Ten Championship Game, Meyer says

Posted 1:58 pm, November 27, 2017, by , Updated at 01:59PM, November 27, 2017

J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is escorted off the field after an injury in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes on November 25, 2017 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said quarterback J.T. Barrett is “probable” to play in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday.

Meyer on Monday said Barrett, who left the game with a knee injury in the third quarter during a win over Michigan on Saturday, is “really doing a nice job with all the rehab.”

The decision whether to start Barrett or backup Dwayne Haskins will be made later in the week. Barrett did not practice Sunday.

Haskins, a redshirt freshman, entered the game with the Buckeyes trailing 20-14 and helped lead a comeback victory.

Barrett said he aggravated a meniscus injury before the game when he was bumped by someone while warming up on the sideline.

The No. 8 Buckeyes play No. 3 Wisconsin Saturday in Indianapolis.

