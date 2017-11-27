LIVE VIDEO: Cleveland Mayor holds press conference on Thanksgiving weekend homicides

CLEVELAND – Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, along with Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley and Police Chief Calvin Williams is holding a press conference Monday.

The Mayor’s office says that he will be giving an update on Thanksgiving weekend homicides.

The violence over the weekend involved the death of a young boy Friday night. Multiple sources have confirmed to the Fox 8 ITEAM that at least one arrest has been made in this crime.

A 12-year-old boy, who had come outside to see what was happening, was shot in the chest and died after a large group of juveniles had gathered and gunshots were fired in the area of E116th and Buckeye. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified him as Abdel Bashiti. Police said Abdel’s father is the owner of a nearby beauty supply store, and was present during the time of his son’s shooting.

Also over the weekend, Police report that a woman was shot and killed in an east side living room after gunfire invaded that home on Crennell Avenue.