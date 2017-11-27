I TEAM: Caught on camera – manhunt in the shadows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained exclusive police video showing what it took to track down suspected violent robbers through streets and backyards in the dark of night.

It involved a traffic stop, a car chase, foot chases, and even some help from a citizen witness.

Trouble began when a man got robbed at gunpoint near Fulton and Denison on Cleveland’s west side.

It happened last month, and police body camera video has just been released to the I TEAM.

The video shows officers pulled over a car with the suspects, but as police walked up, the car sped off.

Moments later, two men jumped out of the car and ran. Officers found the suspects left behind a woman and child.

As police approached, the woman said, “I don’t have anything.” An officer asked, “What’s his name?” The woman answered, “I don’t know.”

Seconds later, video captured police searching dark backyards, jumping fences, and radioing to each other. Ultimately, one suspect was found there. Police found another a little later.

A mother watched it all unfold in front of her home, and then she helped police. Investigators say the suspects tossed their gun. The woman found a key piece of it in the street. She said, "We found the slide to the gun in the middle of the street. When we spoke with them (police) again they said it matched the gun that was involved in the robbery."

A police report shows the whole thing started at a corner store. The report shows a man was accused of looking at another guy's woman, and then he got robbed at gunpoint. Police even found the victim’s two-liter bottle of pop in the car the suspects had been driving.

Now two men are sitting in jail facing felony charges for robbery, drugs, even child endangering.

What happened in this case isn’t so unusual, but the body camera video shows how it quickly can get intense and dangerous in the shadows.