Former Ohio Senate President Bill Harris passes away at 83

ASHLAND, Ohio — Former Ohio Senate President Bill Harris has passed away at the age of 83.

No details have been released about his death.

Harris, of Ashland, served in both the Korean War and in Vietnam, according to Ashland University’s website. He retired from the Marine Corps in 1977, with several decorations including two Bronze Star awards and the Vietnam Medal of Honor.

He later established Bill Harris Chevrolet Dealership. Harris was elected to the Ohio House in 1994 before being appointed to the Ohio Senate in 2000.

He served as Senate president from 2005 through 2010.

The Ohio Republican Party released the following statement regarding his death:

“Today Ohio Republicans are mourning the loss of a beloved member of our party, former Senate President Bill Harris. As a Marine, small business owner, devoted family member and public servant, President Harris embodied the American Dream. All who knew President Harris know of his kind heart and commitment to service. On behalf of the Ohio Republican Party, I offer my sincere condolences to the Harris family. Our party and our state are better off thanks to his leadership.” Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine also released a statement: “Fran and I are very saddened by the news that former Ohio Senate President Bill Harris has died. Bill was a true servant leader who served his country as a Marine and as a legislator, as well as a successful businessman. Fran and I offer our sincerest condolences to Bill’s family and friends.” Other statements released on Twitter include: President @LarryObhof released the following statement today on the life and legacy of Bill Harris, former President of the Ohio Senate.→ https://t.co/vdut8BXXCQ pic.twitter.com/hbKgP9VQT4 — Ohio Senate GOP (@OhioSenateGOP) November 27, 2017 https://twitter.com/ohiogop/status/935200935969685510