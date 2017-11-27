Forecast: Mild for the week ahead, only one chance for rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A quiet, chilly start this morning with temperatures starting in the low and mid 30s.

Today we warm up to around 50 degrees with high pressure keeping us sunny and dry.

It gets even warmer Tuesday but that comes with a catch…winds pick up again.

Next shot of rain comes at us Thursday night; it’ll mix with snow Friday morning and lake enhancement will kick in as it exits late Friday afternoon.

Here's a look at the forecast through the lunch hour which features bright and sunny conditions!

Enjoy the day!