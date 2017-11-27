East Cleveland Chiefs three wins away from national championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio- Cleveland is getting behind a team with championship aspirations.

Monday night is practice night for the East Cleveland Chiefs 11U football team.

"This is my first year and I heard of the team and they were always pretty good and they haven't lost in three years so I was just hoping to come on a winning team, and win,” said Andrai Jones of Garfield Heights.

The 30-member squad with players from East Cleveland, Cleveland Heights, Shaker Heights, Garfield Heights, and Akron are gearing up for a big weekend in the Sunshine State.

"Win a championship and playing with my teammates,” said Darryl Bush of Cleveland Heights.

The Chiefs finished their season undefeated and gave up just one touchdown all year. They will represent Northeast Ohio in the American Youth Football National Championship tournament in Kissimmee, Florida. The team is three wins away from a national championship.

"We put all our little guys in at once and we just blitz, just make the quarterback scared,” Jonelle Garrett of East Cleveland.

"We are just unstoppable. We are unbeatable and we have a good mindset,” added Marshall Lawson of Cleveland Heights.

The cost of the trip for the tournament will be between $27,000-30,000 for the entire team for transportation costs, food and hotel and they are asking for your support.

"These student-athletes really deserve this opportunity,” said head coach, Vaughn Garrison. “Whatever funding, whatever help you can give us we really appreciate it and we just want to go and win it for you guys."

It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. A chance to show the country how good football is in Northeast Ohio.

Click here for a GoFundMe page.