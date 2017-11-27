× Cavs celebrate Cyber Monday with big discounts on tickets

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers are getting into the holiday spirit with some sweet Cyber Monday deals.

Fans can save up to 50 percent on tickets to remaining Cavs home games. The biggest discounts are for games against the Heat, Rockets, Timberwolves, Wizards and more.

It’s valid through 11:59 p.m. Monday at Cavs.com/tickets.

The team shop is also offering deals, including free shipping on domestic orders.

