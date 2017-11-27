60° in November: Warm, windy Tuesday on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for even warmer temps on Tuesday, but that comes with a catch—>winds pick up again. We’ll be gusting to 30 mph throughout the day.

Here's a look at the overnight temps into Tuesday morning:

A cold front moves in Tuesday night. There is a slight chance of a spotty shower; otherwise, clouds increase and cooler air returns.

Our next shot of rain for everyone will be PM Thursday/ Thursday night. Then another dry, seasonable stretch ahead.

