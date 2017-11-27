106 Norwegian reindeer killed by freight trains in 3 days

Reindeer are pictured in Kautokeino, a town in Finnmark county, located in the northeastern part of Norway, on March 16, 2017. It's the "reindeer police" in Norwegian Lapland, the only force of its kind in the world. Their job is to prevent conflicts between herders and ensure the Far North doesn't turn into the Wild West. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)

STAVANGER, Norway — A Norwegian reindeer herder says that freight trains have killed more than 100 of the animals on the tracks in three days.

Torstein Appfjell, a distraught reindeer herder in Helgeland county, said Sunday that the worst incident happened Saturday when 65 animals were mowed down.

Appfjell told The Associated Press by telephone it was “totally tragic” and “unprecedented” for so many reindeer to lose their lives in this way. A total of 106 reindeer were killed since Thursday.

Appfjell represents four families in the area with a total of around 2,000 reindeer. He said that in the worst previous 12-month period, 250 animals were killed in train accidents.

VG newspaper reports that Bane NOR, which operates the trains, has now reduced speeds in the area.