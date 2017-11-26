Woman with Down syndrome is the first in a Miss USA State Pageant

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – 22-year-old Mikayla Holmgren is a trailblazer.

Officials with the Miss USA pageant say that she is the first person with Down syndrome to participate in a Miss USA state pageant.

Mikayla began competing in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend.

Mikayla is a student at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota. She’s a Special Olympics gymnast and a dancer. She also mentors other young women.

This isn’t Mikayla’s first pageant. She won Minnesota Junior Miss Amazing in 2015.

Go Mikayla!