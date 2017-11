Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have relatively quiet weather for the remainder of the holiday weekend! There is a small chance of a rain/snow mix east of I-77 -- very spotty; most of us will stay dry but cloudy.

Clouds give way to sunshine this afternoon. We’re back to chilly! The coldest day of the next 8 days will be today.

Then we’re back to normal (47 degrees) or above through next weekend.

Check out your morning temps:

