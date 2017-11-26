‘She was a good person:’ reaction after Cleveland woman shot sitting in her living room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND--Police said a woman was shot and killed in her east side living room after gunfire invaded her home. That is just one case of deadly violence in the city over the weekend. Gun violence also took the life of a 12-year-old boy and wounded five teens on Friday night.

Cleveland Police are still looking for the suspects.

There was a somber tone from residents over the weekend, who believe something needs to change to end the violence.

"She was a good person, a very good person," said a friend of the victim.

There is shock and disbelief after the violent death of the 43-year-old Cleveland woman. Cleveland Police tell Fox 8 shots rang out on Crennell Avenue Saturday evening.

"I just want to find out who did that to her for real, because she did not deserve that for real, she didn't, she was at the wrong place at the wrong time."

The victim was sitting in her living room when police say she was shot in the head. The suspect took off.

"I want to find out who did it."

Many have the same sentiment about a Friday night shoot out involving teenagers. Cleveland Police said the violence happened on Buckeye Avenue near E. 117th Street. Abdel Bashiti, 12, was killed and five other teens were wounded by gunshots.

A rally Saturday evening brought many together, back to the scene of the horrific crime. People are frustrated by the violence, saying something needs to change.

Other Clevelanders agree.

"All of these kids have guns and things like that it's like it's got to start somewhere it's got to start at home I think, said Dee Hallman.

Some also say, it's a community effort as well.

"It's terrible, something needs to be done, I think there needs to be justice, people protesting more, the officers

need to be out here and really protecting us," said Justina James.

Ages of the other victims in Friday's shooting range from 14 to 16. A University Hospitals spokesperson confirmed one of those victims, Malik Booker, is in stable condition.

Police have no suspects in the shooting, or the one on Crennell Avenue.