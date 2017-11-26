Search for suspect who fell into Rocky River resumes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- The search for a suspect who fell into the Rocky River in the Cleveland Metroparks Saturday evening resumed this morning, authorities said in a news release.

The incident began just after 9 p.m. near Wooster and Malvern roads, when a Rocky River police officer spotted a wanted man in his car, outside an apartment complex.

Police said the suspect got out of his car and came up to the officer, who confirmed his identity. The suspect took off, and the officer chased him on foot.

That's when, police say, the suspect jumped over a fence, then slid under another, which led directly to a cliff over the Rocky River.

Officers searched the area for about 15 mins before fishermen near the Emerald Necklace boat launch in the Rocky River Reservation reported they saw the man in the water.

A fisherman and an officer tried to rescue the man, but the water temperature and currents prevented them from reaching him, police said.

Authorities from Rocky River, Lakewood, several fire departments, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Cleveland Metroparks Rangers assisted with the search.

It was halted just after 2 a.m., then resumed after daylight Sunday morning.

Rocky River police said attempts to notify the missing man's family were unsuccessful.

Further details, including the man's identity or what crime he was accused of committing, were not immediately released.

