Police: Male hurt in road rage shooting on I-271

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — One person was shot early Sunday morning in what police are describing as a road rage incident.

It happened around 2:47 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 271 in Highland Heights.

Police say a young male was shot in his car while driving. He was taken to a local hospital for a “non-fatal injury,” a news release from Highland Heights police said.

The victim has not yet been identified. Further details, including suspect information has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Highland Heights Police Department at (440) 442-8825.

