Forecast: Quiet, clear tonight

CLEVELAND - The end of November is trending warmer, dry and sunny. We foresee a lot of Christmas lights being hung and long lines at the car wash the next couple of days!

A quiet, clear night ahead with temperatures dipping down into the low and mid 30’s. Tomorrow we warm up to around 50 degrees with high pressure keeping us sunny and dry.

It gets even warmer Tuesday but that come with a catch…winds pick up again. Next shot of rain comes at us Thursday night, it’ll mix with snow Friday morning and lake enhancement will kick in as it exits late Friday afternoon.