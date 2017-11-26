Heartwarming video: restaurant cook helps injured veteran cut his pancakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Georgia - A small act of kindness by a Georgia restaurant employee is getting lots of attention all because of a Facebook post.

Dallas Smith Jr. caught this touching scene at a Huddle House in Georgia on the day before Thanksgiving.

The older man in the video, a veteran who had been shot in his left hand recently, was having a hard time cutting up his pancakes with just the use of one hand. The young man with him, who had been caring for him since his injury, was just about to get up and help him when Ms. Wanda, a Huddle House cook, saw him struggling and stepped right in to help.

“It was kind of a warm feeling in there anyway because everyone knows everybody,” Smith told WSB. “It threw me so far off guard when she did it. For me, it was just a blessing to see.”