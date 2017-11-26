‘Dork,’ the Emu, dies during capture after being on the run for months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BECKER, Minn. -- A months-long search for a beloved emu named Dork came to a tragic end on Saturday.

According to KMSP, Dork had been missing since April from his home in Becker, Minnesota. The story of his escape made national headlines, even prompting his own Facebook page, where residents would report sightings.

On Saturday, after being spotted in Big Bear, Minnesota, his adventure on the run concluded on a sad note.

Big Bear police said Dork was contained in a backyard by a neighbor, while Dork's owner and officers responded to assist. It was there, however, that Dork passed away from a reported heart attack during his attempted rescue.

Police say that's a common occurrence for emus who are under stress.