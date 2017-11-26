× 70-year-old dies in one-car Lorain County crash

PENFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A 70-year-old man was killed in a one car crash in Penfield Township on Saturday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that Loren Shick, of Spencer, was driving east on State Route 18 shortly before 1 p.m. His vehicle drove off the left side of the road, through a field and into a ditch. Shick, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained serious head injuries. He was flown to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died later that evening.

The Highway Patrol doesn’t know yet what initially caused Shick’s vehicle to leave the road, but they do say that it appears that speed and alcohol usage don’t appear to have played a role in the accident.