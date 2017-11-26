2 injured when gun discharges at New York mall

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (AP) – Police say two people suffered minor injuries when a gun discharged at a mall crowded with holiday shoppers in New York’s Hudson Valley.

Wallkill Police Department Chief Robert Hertman said the gun discharged shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday at the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) north of Manhattan.

Hertman said a single round was fired into the floor on the mall’s second level. He said police are still seeking the man whose gun went off.

The gunfire happened at an American Eagle store. A man who answered the mall security office phone declined to comment.

Video posted on social media showed armed police in tactical gear running down a corridor of the mall while shoppers ran in the other direction.

Witness Leighton Peterson tells The Associated Press he was grabbing a bite to eat in the mall’s food court when he heard alarms and employees telling everybody to get to the exits.

