Woman shot in head, killed; Cleveland police search for suspect

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are searching for the person who shot a woman in the head and killed her. It happened Saturday night on Crennell Ave.

Cleveland police say the 34-year-old woman died at the scene.

Preliminary information indicates it may have been a drive-by shooting or it may have happened during an exchange of gunfire outside of the address.

The suspect may have been in a grey vehicle. That is the only information being released at this time.