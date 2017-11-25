Winterfest in Cleveland! Watch tree lighting ceremony in Public Square

Posted 5:42 pm, November 25, 2017, by , Updated at 06:31PM, November 25, 2017

CLEVELAND --  It's the most wonderful time of the year!

Winterfest returned to Public Square in Cleveland on Saturday.

Hundreds of people attended the official holiday season kickoff event which included many  family-friendly activities.

Some of the highlights: horse-drawn carriage rides, and free ice skating, which is going on until 10 p.m. Saturday night.

The main event was the official tree lighting ceremony. Watch the video above to see that!

**More on Winterfest, here**

**Check out more in our Holiday Events Guide**

Related stories