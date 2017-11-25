Watch and listen what happens when exterminator removes ‘granddaddy’ of hornet’s nests

PATTERSON, La. — The sound alone may make you cringe.

A professional exterminator set up a GoPro camera to capture incredible video of him removing a massive hornet’s nest in a shed in Patterson, Louisiana.

It took Jude Verret about 45 minutes to extract the nest of European yellowjackets. He refers to the nest as the “granddaddy” of hornet’s nests.

Verret, who was covered head to toe in protective gear, shared the video on his Facebook page and it has over 6-million views.

If you’re wondering if Verret got stung, he says he usually does. “But this time, no, I lucked out,” he told The Times-Picayune.

**Watch the entire video, above**