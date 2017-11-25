Take the plunge at Chalet Toboggan Chutes in Strongsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Make your way to the top of a 70-foot drop, then take the plunge going up to 50 mph, along a 700-foot ice chute.

Sound like fun?

Then, you'll probably appreciate the Chalet Toboggan Chutes in the Mill Stream Run Reservation of the Cleveland Metroparks.

Friday was opening day, marking the 50th season of tobogganing at The Chalet.

For $12, you get to ride the twin, refrigerated ice chutes all day. Children 11 and under ride for $10 a day, and a one-ride ticket costs you $6. The Chalet is also open for private party rentals.

Up to four riders can board the toboggans, which get pulled up a conveyor system to the top of the chutes. After boarding your toboggan, get ready to race down the ice track going up to 50 mph!

A special mat slows your speed at the bottom.

For more information on Chalet Toboggan Chutes, including hours of operation, click here.