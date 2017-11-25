× Mother reunites with son after 50-year search

STROMSBURG, Nebraska — One woman is jumping for joy after finding one of the sons she gave up for adoption years ago.

“I should know this kid.. I know this guy and then he turned out to be my son,” Connie Cerveny told KPTM.

She lives in Stromsburg, Nebraska. FOX 42 first met Cerveny ten months ago. At that time, she was looking for both of her sons.

“I remember how cute they were and adorable and I had to give them.”

She didn’t have many photos of them, only sweet memories and birthdays. It wasn’t until a couple of months ago, she found one of her sons.

“It’s been quite a few years that we’ve seen him. I wasn’t really positive we would find him.”

But, she did. First, her daughters posted a photo on Facebook; it was shared, but nothing happened, according to York News-Times.

Then, something amazing happened. Cerveny subscribed to ancestry.com and provided a DNA sample.. just in case. The York News-Times says Ed did the same thing to find out his genetic make-up.

That’s when the discovery was made.

“It was just like I had always knew these people,” said Ed Bauer. He’s 57 now.

Now, they’re still getting to know one another.

Bauer visits his mother every other week and their conversations are unpredictable. However, their is still unfinished business.

The family is looking for the other son. His name is said to be Jim.

“If I can find one, I can find two,” Cerveny said.

The goal is to keep pushing until their family is whole again.

Read more, here.