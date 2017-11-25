Man, 31, dies after being shot in the armpit

CLEVELAND — A 31-year-old man is dead after being shot in the armpit early Saturday morning on Cleveland’s east side.

It happened near East 140th Street and Aspinwall Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

Police say the victim was shot in the armpit. He was taken to University Hospitals, where he was rushed into emergency surgery. He later died from his injuries.

Police did not release further details about the investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this story as they become available.