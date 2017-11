High school football championship week schedule

It is championship week in high school football. The OHSAA will crown state champions in Canton, as all games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The festivities begin on Thursday.

Take a look at the entire schedule, below:

Thursday, Nov. 30

Div. II – No. 5 Akron Archbishop Hoban (13-1) vs. No. 2 Cincinnati Winton Woods (13-1), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1

Div. VII – No. 5 Cuyahoga Heights (12-1) vs. Minster (10-4), 10 a.m.

Div. V – No. 3 Wheelersburg (14-0) vs. No. 1 Pemberville Eastwood (14-0), 3 p.m.

Div. I – No. 8 Pickerington Central (13-1) vs. No. 6 Mentor (13-1), 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Div. VI – No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (14-0) vs. No. 2 Kirtland (14-0), 10 a.m.

Div. IV – No. 7 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (13-1) vs. No. 1 Steubenville (14-0), 3 p.m.

Div. III – Dresden Tri-Valley (13-1) vs. No. 1 Trotwood-Madison (14-0), 8 p.m.

