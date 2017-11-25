× College Football on FOX 8: Michigan leads Ohio State 7-0 in 1st quarter

**UPDATE: The Michigan Wolverines were leading the Ohio State Buckeyes 7-0 in the first quarter.**

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan hosts Ohio State today in the 114th meeting of the rivals.

Ohio State has dominated the series recently. The No. 8 Buckeyes have won five straight and 12 of 13 against the Wolverines.

The stakes are high for Ohio State who need this win against the Wolverines and next week against No. 5 Wisconsin for a shot at the College Football Playoff.

For Michigan, however, they are out of any championship hunt.

Catch all the action at noon, only on FOX 8!

**More on the Buckeyes, here**