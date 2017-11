× Body found in Cuyahoga River in the Flats

CLEVELAND — A body was found in the Cuyahoga River in the Flats on Saturday afternoon, EMS confirmed to FOX 8 News.

The first call to authorities came in just before 2:30 p.m. They are still on-scene.

No other details were released. Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates.