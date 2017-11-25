12-year-old boy killed, 5 teens hurt in Cleveland shooting; no arrests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Division of Police on Saturday released more details on a shooting that left five male juveniles injured and one dead.

Police say a large group of juveniles gathered near a liquor store at East 116th Street and Buckeye Road at around 7:30 p.m. when the shooting happened.

According to officials, three to four males pulled out handguns and began firing.

A 12-year-old boy, who came outside of the liquor store to see what was happening, was shot in the chest and died. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has identified him as Abdel Bashiti. Police said Abdel's father is the owner of the liquor store and was present during the time of his son's shooting.

The other five victims, two 14 year olds and three 16 year olds, were taken to area hospitals with gunshot wounds. One 16-year-old remains hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the head.

"We don't know exactly what spurred this or what happened, but definitely, our hearts go out to the families of the victims here," Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said.

According to Williams, the suspects are also juveniles. He said he does not believe the shooting was gang related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit at 216-623-5464 or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.

"There's always a heavy police presence from the Fourth District in this area. And of course, when these things happen, there is a concerted effort by all divisional resources to make sure we find out the people who did this and we get them off the streets," Williams said.

