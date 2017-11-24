Woman arrested after crashing into Cleveland home, fleeing from ambulance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Felicita Rodriguez thanks divine intervention she's alive after a suspected drunken driver crashed into her Storer Avenue home Thursday night.

“When I turned to look I was like, 'Oh my God.' Ya know, I couldn't believe it. The car was right there,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said she left her front bedroom moments before the car smashed through its wall around 9 p.m.

“I think I would've been dead,” she said. “I was just in shock. I was like, ‘God must've been with me.' It was within 2 minutes after I got out of my room.”

She said she was making coffee in her kitchen at the rear of the home when she heard the crash. It launched a cross, which was was hanging from her front door, to the back of the home.

“The cross landed right by my foot, so I'm like an angel was with me,” she said.

She said the driver tried to start the car, asked people to help her pull it out of the house and rolled around on her front lawn. Rodriguez said a passerby took the woman’s keys from her.

“I saw her trying to turn the car back on. Everyone was yelling trying to hold her down, control her,” she said.

Police said the driver, identified as Heather Duffield, 34, managed to escape after an ambulance took her to a hospital. Police arrested Duffield Friday morning, and investigators said she was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Rodriguez is calling for a guardrail to be installed in front of her home. Neighbors said there used to be a longer guardrail there that may have prevented the car from hitting the home.

“If there was a railing here, it would be a very different situation,” she said. “Someone needs to do something about this.”

Despite an estimated $50,000 in damage to the home’s structure, Rodriguez said she’s thankful no one was seriously hurt.

“I'm just grateful I'm alive right now,” she said.

41.462406 -81.719739