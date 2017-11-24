Thread goes viral after dad takes 4-year-old daughter into woman’s restroom

One couple’s debate over which restroom to use when you have a child of the opposite sex with you is going viral.

The mother, whose username is AdaHopper, says in a thread on parenting site Mumsnet that her husband takes their 4-year-old daughter to the ladies public toilet as opposed to the men’s.

The dad says the ladies room is better and cleaner than walking in on men using urinals.

But the mom says women don’t like men coming into their bathroom, so he should take their daughter to the men’s room.

Hundreds of people have responded to the thread with their own opinions, many of them slamming the father.

One says:

“He is out of order. I do recall DH saying DD needed to get used to going into the ladies by herself if he was out without me, as men’s los can be grim… she was older than four tho.

At four she is going to have to go in the men’s. Best thing is to find a nicer one? Or at my local shopping centre they have a family loo which seems a good idea.”

Another says:

“I’ve never seen anyone do that. It’s usual for the adult to go in the correct toilets, and if the child is under about 8 they go in the same one as the parent.”

