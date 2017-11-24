‘Tears were shed’: Dying woman’s last wish to visit beach is granted by paramedics

QUEENSLAND, Australia — A terminally ill woman’s last wish was granted thanks to an ambulance crew willing to take a detour to the ocean on their way to the hospital.
The Queensland Ambulance Service in Australia shared a photo that captured the touching moment.
According to the post, the crew was taking the woman to the palliative care unit of a local hospital at the time.
That’s when she said she just wished she could be at the beach again.
“Above and beyond, the crew took a small diversion to the awesome beach at Hervey Bay to give the patient this opportunity – tears were shed and the patient felt very happy,” the post states. “Sometimes it is not the drugs/training/skills – sometimes all you need is empathy to make a difference!”
The photo was posted Nov. 22, and has since gotten over 62,000 likes and 20,000 shares.