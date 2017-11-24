Ready, set, shop! Here’s a guide to Black Friday ads, deals, store hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pull out the credit card, and get your shopping map ready! It's time to find those deals.

Black Friday is here, and whether you're shopping online or in-store, the hot ticket items are waiting.

Many stores opened up Thanksgiving evening, and deals will continue through the weekend.

Target says at one point they were selling 3,200 televisions a minute, and 60 percent of its online sales came from shoppers using their phones.

Several stores, including Amazon, hyped up their online savings. JCPenny and Kohl's began their promotions days ago.

Top-selling items include a slew of electronics and toys, Samsung 4K TVs, iPads, electric scooters and LEGO sets.

