Police searching for 88-year-old man who went missing while running errand on Thanksgiving

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Police in Garfield Heights are searching for an elderly man who went missing after leaving home to run an errand on Thanksgiving.

Joseph Forbes, 88, left his home in his car at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday. He was headed to Walgreen's at Turney and McCracken in Garfield Heights.

He was driving a white 2009 Chevrolet Impala with license plate ESU 6612.

Before he was entered as missing, he was seen by Twinsburg police asking for directions back to Interstate 480.

It is believed he is driving his car trying to get back home. His wife told police he has dementia and gets confused easily.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, navy blue pants, a navy blue sweater with a flannel shirt underneath, brown shoes and a gray baseball cap.

He is 5'10" tall and weighs 163 pounds. He also has a mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call Garfield Heights police.