Ohio man continues court fight to get back tigers, other exotic animals

TOLEDO, Ohio— The former owner of six tigers and several other exotic animals is making another plea to the Ohio Supreme Court to get his big cats back.

Kenny Hetrick wants Ohio’s top court to hear an appeal of a lower court’s decision that sided with the state in its legal battle over the animals.

A state appeals court in October ruled that the Ohio Department of Agriculture had the right to deny a permit to Hetrick for his roadside animal sanctuary near Toledo.

The ruling overturned a Wood County judge’s decision ordering the state to give Hetrick a permit and return the animals.

Ohio took custody of 11 animals from Hetrick in January 2015 after officials say he ignored warnings that he needed a permit.