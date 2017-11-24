1 juvenile dead, 5 more injured in shooting on Cleveland’s east side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Six juveniles were shot on Cleveland's east side Friday night.

It happened at about 7:30 p.m. Friday in the area East 116th Street and Buckeye Road.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said the victims are males between the ages of 12 and 16. One victim was killed and the five others were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions are not known at this time.

"We don't know exactly what spurred this or what happened, but definitely, our hearts go out to the families of the victims here," Williams said.

According to the police chief, the suspects are also juveniles. He said he does not believe the shooting was gang related.

"Kids crossed paths and shots were fired."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit at 216-623-5464 or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.

"There's always a heavy police presence from the Fourth District in this area. And of course, when these things happen, there is a concerted effort by all divisional resources to make sure we find out the people who did this and we get them off the streets," Williams said.

