Missing: Shavar Brown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Shavar Brown, 28, hasn't been seen since Oct. 30.

He is 5'10" tall and weighs 200 pounds.

He has a tattoo on his back that says "Boogie" and was last seen wearing jeans and a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Grabski with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5218.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**