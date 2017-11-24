‘Dangerous’ robbery suspect attacks jailer, escapes in Garfield Heights

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Authorities are searching for a robbery suspect who reportedly escaped the Garfield Heights City Jail.

Donnie J. Thomas, 34, of Sagamore Hills, reportedly attacked a jailer at just before 8 a.m. Friday and was able to escape the jail.

Police are currently combing neighborhoods in the area around the jail in an attempt to find him.

He is described as being 6′ tall and weighs 240 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.He was wearing a white shirt, black pants and no shoes or socks.

Thomas was originally arrested for a robbery offense earlier Friday. Police say he allegedly claimed to have a gun and robbed a Walgreen’s. He was arrested a short time later.

He is considered dangerous and anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or 216-475-1234.

