CLEVELAND, Oh -- Joshua Surgeon is a country singer songwriter from Cuyahoga Falls. He was the local grand prize winner of this year’s ‘Hard Rock Rising Battle of the Bands’ competition that was held at the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park last Spring. Josh has released one album “Let the Bold Die Old’ and is currently working on a brand new release that he hopes to put out early next year.

Click here to learn more about Joshua Surgeon.

