Forecast: Quiet weather for most of the holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - We hope that you had a wonderful Thanksgiving!

We have relatively quiet weather for the remainder of the Holiday week/weekend! That's wonderful news for anyone driving in the Great Lakes region. There is a small chance of showers early Saturday. It's looking good for Winterfest this Saturday evening too.

A few lake-effect snow showers are possible on Sunday, but it looks rather unimpressive. Cold air will lift out pretty fast early next week.

Here's the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.

Friday will be the 1000th day without a temperature below zero. the 4th longest stretch ever!