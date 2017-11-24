× Derrick Rose away from Cavs to consider future in NBA, reports say

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio– Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Derrick Rose is re-evaluating his future in the NBA, ESPN reported Friday afternoon.

Now in his eighth season in the league, Rose has struggled with injuries throughout his career. The most devastating was a torn ACL in the 2012 playoffs while with the Chicago Bulls.

The 29-year-old is currently dealing with an ankle injury.

According to ESPN, Rose has not communicating with people close to him inside the Cavs organization in the last few days. The report from Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin said it is uncertain whether he will return to the team.

The 6-foot-3 guard is averaging 14 points and 2 rebounds per game in his first season in Cleveland.

