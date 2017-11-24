COLU
MBUS, Ohio — Gov. John Kasich has once again declared a “Scarlet Letter Saturday” in anticipation of to morrow’s Ohio State University’s ga me versus Michigan.
He tweeted a “PSA” Friday
morning with a resolution marked with red lines over all m‘s.
It asks “all Ohioans to avoid using the alphabet’s unlucky 13th letter” and says it
marks the 20th anniversary of “that school up north’s 1/2 National Cha mpionship, and at this rate, its tea m may very well achieve a full title by 2037 via install ment plan.”
This year’s full resolution is as follows:
The Buckeyes take on the Wolverines at noon Saturday. Watch all the action on FOX 8 News.
More stories on Ohio State football here
39.961176 -82.998794