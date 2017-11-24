COLU M BUS, Ohio — Gov. John Kasich has once again declared a “Scarlet Letter Saturday” in anticipation of to m orrow’s Ohio State University’s ga m e versus M ichigan.

He tweeted a “PSA” Friday m orning with a resolution m arked with red lines over all m ‘s.

It asks “all Ohioans to avoid using the alphabet’s unlucky 13th letter” and says it m arks the 20th anniversary of “that school up north’s 1/2 National Cha m pionship, and at this rate, its tea m m ay very well achieve a full title by 2037 via install m ent plan.”

This year’s full resolution is as follows:

PSA: A letter of the alphabet will be out of service Saturday while we beat ❌ichigan. #ScarletLetterSaturday pic.twitter.com/fK1vSwjdFK — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) November 24, 2017

The Buckeyes take on the Wolverines at noon Saturday. Watch all the action on FOX 8 News.

