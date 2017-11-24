‘Avoid using the alphabet’s unlucky 13th letter’: Kasich declares to*orrow ‘Scarlet Letter Saturday’

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. John Kasich has once again declared a “Scarlet Letter Saturday” in anticipation of tomorrow’s Ohio State University’s game versus Michigan.

He tweeted a “PSA” Friday morning with a resolution marked with red lines over all m‘s.

It asks “all Ohioans to avoid using the alphabet’s unlucky 13th letter” and says it marks the 20th anniversary of “that school up north’s 1/2 National Championship, and at this rate, its team may very well achieve a full title by 2037 via installment plan.”

This year’s full resolution is as follows:

The Buckeyes take on the Wolverines at noon Saturday. Watch all the action on FOX 8 News.

