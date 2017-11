AKRON, Ohio– The city of Akron is entering the holiday season in style.

For the 14th year in a row, the city will celebrate at Lock 3 with a tree light ceremony and fireworks. The event starts Friday at 7 p.m.

Visitors can enjoy the outdoor skating rink and polar putt-putt.

The fun continues on Saturday with the Welcome Santa Parade, which begins at 11 a.m. on Main Street.

