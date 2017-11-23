Turkey Day Forecast: Partly sunny and quiet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cold wind is pushing temperatures back into below-normal territory for a few days.

Aside from a recharge of colder air, our overall weather looks relatively quiet for the Holiday period. That’s wonderful news for anyone driving in the Great Lakes region. Small chance of showers early Saturday. Looking good for Winterfest Saturday evening.

Lake-effect snow showers on Sunday. Accumulations will be small. Cold air lifts out pretty fast early next week.

Friday will be the 1000th day without a temperature below zero. the 4th longest stretch ever!