Thousands to be fed hot meals across NE Ohio this Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Anyone who needs a warm place to eat a hot meal can always count on the daily hunger center at St. Augustine Church in Tremont.

Sister Corita Ambro has operated it for years.

**For a list of organizations offering hot meals on Thanksgiving, click here**

Each year, Sister Ambro puts out a call for volunteers and donations to help serve Thanksgiving meals to less fortunate people across the area.

By Wednesday evening, most of the meals, with turkey, stuffing and all the fixings, were already prepared and ready to be served at St. Augustine or various locations across the area.

Sister Ambro says that of the approximately 19,000 meals that will be served, about 8,300 will be delivered.

Meals will be served at St. Augustine Church from 11 am to 1 p.m.

For more on Thanksgiving 2017, click here.