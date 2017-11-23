Teacher arrested after student records apparent drug use in classroom

ST. JOHN, Indiana — An Indiana high school teacher was arrested Wednesday after students reported seeing her do drugs in an empty classroom and reported the incident to campus administrators, WGN in Chicago reported.

One student recorded the alleged act with a cellphone camera from a window looking into the locked classroom.

“She’s in the corner, hiding with a chair and a book and what appears to be cocaine, putting it into lines,” Will Rogers, Lake Central High School junior, told WGN.

The video quickly circulated among the students at the school.

The video prompted police to launch an investigation. They arrested 24-year-old Samantha Cox on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Police praised the students for “very quickly” bringing the information to school administrators.

