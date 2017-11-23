Police fear foul play as they search for 77-year-old Ohio woman

WAVERLY, Ohio — Authorities in Ohio say they are very concerned about a missing 77-year-old woman.

Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk says he believes foul play is “a distinct possibility” as they search for Bernice Hayslip.

WBNS-TV reports Hayslip planned to stay with her daughter, 44-year-old Tracy Sowards, of Peebles, after undergoing a medical procedure in August 2016. Police recently received a tip that she may have been missing since then and could be a homicide victim.

The Pike County sheriff’s office Tuesday arrested Sowards on a charge of credit misuse.

Authorities say Sowards once lived with Forty-nine-year-old Johnny Kerns, of Latham. He was jailed on a probation violation charge. Authorities have searched a residence where Sowards and Kerns lived.

They remained jailed Thursday. A message was left for Kerns’ attorney. No attorney was listed for Sowards.